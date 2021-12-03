Travala.com Trading Down 5.7% Over Last Week (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for $2.36 or 0.00004115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Travala.com has a market cap of $121.88 million and $12.41 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00063936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00071687 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,609.29 or 0.08026598 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00092662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,040.71 or 0.99330473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,576,487 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

