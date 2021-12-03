Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Shares Gap Up to $47.15

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $47.15, but opened at $50.33. Travel + Leisure shares last traded at $49.85, with a volume of 640 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total transaction of $36,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,648,000 after purchasing an additional 361,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,020,000 after purchasing an additional 280,153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,288,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,315,000 after purchasing an additional 100,264 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,002,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,735,000 after buying an additional 196,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,817,000 after buying an additional 166,919 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

