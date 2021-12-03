Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $235.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.51. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $3.06.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Lang sold 75,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 125,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,105 shares of company stock valued at $533,620. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 11.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Fore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 79.4% in the second quarter. Fore Capital LLC now owns 275,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 122,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 8.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. The firm holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, a copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver and Bornite, a carbonate-hosted copper projects, which is located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

