Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th.

Trinseo has decreased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years. Trinseo has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trinseo to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

NYSE TSE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 17,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,614. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinseo stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSE shares. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

