Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Down 7.2%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s share price fell 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $26.71. 20,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,894,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.82.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.43.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

