Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.46) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 243.57 ($3.18).

BBOX opened at GBX 238.80 ($3.12) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.96. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 152.60 ($1.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 226.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 215.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.65.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

