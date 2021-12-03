Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Sold by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Triumph Bancorp comprises approximately 2.2% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,607,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,376,000 after buying an additional 151,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,091,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,045,000 after purchasing an additional 167,858 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 635,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 439,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 397,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $324,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.68, for a total transaction of $196,121.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,242 shares of company stock worth $12,463,253. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $132.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.09 and a 200-day moving average of $92.51. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $135.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.