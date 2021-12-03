Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.680-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TGI traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,676. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $24.53. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.27.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

