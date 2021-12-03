Truist Securiti Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Shares of SPG opened at $151.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group has a 1 year low of $82.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.01. The firm has a market cap of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.24%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

