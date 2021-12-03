Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Enbridge (TSE:ENB) a C$53.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ENB. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.88.

Enbridge stock opened at C$47.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$96.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$40.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.81.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 116.73%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

