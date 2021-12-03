Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Update

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the October 31st total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of TKGBY opened at $0.86 on Friday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile
