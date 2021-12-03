Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) Short Interest Update

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,500 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the October 31st total of 125,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of TKGBY opened at $0.86 on Friday. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Company Profile

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS engages in the provision of service to its corporate, commercial and retail customers, including deposit, loans, foreign trade transactions, investment products, cash management, leasing, factoring, insurance, credit cards and other banking products. It operates through the followings segments: Retail Bank; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Investment Banking.

