U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) had its price objective raised by Alliance Global Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.50 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU opened at $11.15 on Thursday. U.S. Gold has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $79.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Gold will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USAU. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in U.S. Gold in the first quarter worth $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Gold by 31.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold in the second quarter worth $568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

