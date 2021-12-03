U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) EVP Sells $40,442.40 in Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $343.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

USX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

