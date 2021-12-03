U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USX. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 847.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 38.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob Lawson sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,920 shares of company stock valued at $322,922 over the last ninety days. 30.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of USX opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $343.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

