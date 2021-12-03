UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UBS. DZ Bank downgraded UBS Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a CHF 18 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.98.

NYSE:UBS opened at $17.73 on Monday. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $668,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $316,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in UBS Group in the third quarter worth $225,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in UBS Group by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in UBS Group by 18.2% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 34,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

