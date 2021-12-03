UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $57.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. UiPath traded as low as $46.55 and last traded at $46.60, with a volume of 79848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.25.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of UiPath from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of UiPath from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $951,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $1,122,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 598,091 shares in the company, valued at $33,552,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,592,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.97.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

