UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Now Covered by Cleveland Research

Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of UiPath from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.41.

PATH stock opened at $43.27 on Monday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.97.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $951,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $4,492,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,402,723 shares in the company, valued at $78,776,923.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 401,357 shares of company stock worth $22,592,750. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

