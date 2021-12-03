Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $435.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $435.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the stock’s previous close.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.00.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $6.20 on Friday, hitting $377.44. 40,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,992. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $258.00 and a one year high of $417.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.