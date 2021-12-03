Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.54 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.700-$17.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $16.70-$17.10 EPS.

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $13.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $383.64. 1,675,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.13. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $417.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $433.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.00.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

