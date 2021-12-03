Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.54 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.700-$17.100 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $16.70-$17.10 EPS.
Ulta Beauty stock traded up $13.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $383.64. 1,675,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,992. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.13. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $417.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.