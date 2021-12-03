Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $460.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $430.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $7.04 on Friday, reaching $390.68. 13,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,992. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $385.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $258.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.55. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

