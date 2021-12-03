Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $455.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $415.00 to $455.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.60% from the company’s previous close.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $379.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $433.00 target price (down from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $483.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.45.

ULTA opened at $383.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.13. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

