Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.70-$17.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.5-$8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.36 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.700-$17.100 EPS.

ULTA traded up $13.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $383.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,675,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,992. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $258.00 and a 12 month high of $417.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.54. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $478.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $413.00.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

