Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Insider Jos Sclater Buys 4 Shares

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Jos Sclater purchased 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,118 ($40.74) per share, with a total value of £124.72 ($162.95).

Shares of ULE opened at GBX 3,146 ($41.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and a one year high of GBX 3,420 ($44.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,200.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,802.97.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

