UMB Bank N A MO Makes New $251,000 Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,664 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Xilinx by 83.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 78.6% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 48.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 504 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XLNX opened at $218.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.14.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Xilinx from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.27.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

