UMB Bank N A MO Sells 28,284 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,279,570 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,284 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.1% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Apple were worth $181,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.02.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $163.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

