UMB Bank N A MO Takes $203,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,268,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,383,242,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,079,435,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,746,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 168,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,763,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,273,000 after buying an additional 127,966 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $180.63 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $139.21 and a one year high of $191.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.93 and its 200 day moving average is $169.86. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.80%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

