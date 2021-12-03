Unifi Protocol DAO Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $11.46 or 0.00020247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $57.24 million and approximately $14.83 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.18 or 0.00189421 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.52 or 0.00614176 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000588 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00068601 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008989 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (CRYPTO:UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,996,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.