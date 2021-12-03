Unison Advisors LLC Purchases 1,264 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,219.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 283.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SKM stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52 week low of $35.90 and a 52 week high of $50.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.87.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.