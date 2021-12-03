Unison Advisors LLC Sells 25,940 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Unison Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,940 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 547.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 86.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.78. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.08%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

