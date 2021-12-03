Unison Advisors LLC Sells 2,958 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Unison Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 47.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,069 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 8.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $274,262,000 after acquiring an additional 87,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 130,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,412 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CI stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.15 and a 200-day moving average of $222.20.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CI. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.77.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

