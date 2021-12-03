Unison Advisors LLC Sells 9,952 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Unison Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,573,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $133,507,000 after purchasing an additional 41,849 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 299,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,386,000 after purchasing an additional 84,405 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 13,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $89.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

