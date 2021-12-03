United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Short Interest Up 29.8% in November

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of UEEC stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. United Health Products has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $150.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.71.
About United Health Products
See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?
Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.