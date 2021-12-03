United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Short Interest Up 29.8% in November

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,400 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the October 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of UEEC stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.97. United Health Products has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $150.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of -0.71.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of wound care products based on its proprietary hemostatic gauze technology. The company offers HemoStyp, which derives from all natural, regenerated oxidized cellulose and designed to absorb exudate and drainage from superficial wounds and help control bleeding.

