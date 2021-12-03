United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Patrick Maroney Acquires 7,500 Shares

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Director Patrick Maroney bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UIHC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.42. 1,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.73. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.16.

Get United Insurance alerts:

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.15 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.54%.

UIHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of United Insurance in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Insurance by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 34,010 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in United Insurance during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.