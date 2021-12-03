United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $562,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. Evercore ISI began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $199.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $220.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

