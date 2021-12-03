Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Short Interest Up 24.8% in November

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 23,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.44 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $28.91.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Analysts expect that Unity Bancorp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

In related news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $42,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Brody sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $29,689.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,063 shares of company stock worth $212,565. Corporate insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Unity Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 14.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 37.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

