UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $5.28

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.28, but opened at $4.92. UP Fintech shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 61,733 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $792.47 million, a PE ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.24.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. UP Fintech had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.