Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 33,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 258,319 shares.The stock last traded at $19.61 and had previously closed at $19.58.

A number of analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.44.

Get Upland Software alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $615.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kinloch Gill III sold 3,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $76,477.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,637 shares of company stock worth $703,472. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 9.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 17.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 25.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,004 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 26,691 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.