UpToken Hits Market Capitalization of $311,453.74 (UP)

UpToken (CURRENCY:UP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. UpToken has a total market capitalization of $311,453.74 and approximately $9.00 worth of UpToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UpToken has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One UpToken coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UpToken alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043711 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00241255 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00086749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

UpToken Profile

UpToken is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. UpToken’s total supply is 184,638,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,540,250 coins. UpToken’s official website is uptoken.org . The Reddit community for UpToken is /r/UpToken . UpToken’s official Twitter account is @UpToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinme is a company that provides digital financial services. It will use the Ethereum blockchain to empower their cryptocurrency ATMs making them accessible in the throughout the world. Coinme also has features like a digital wallet and an exchange. The UpToken will benefit the token holders with a 30% discount on ATM transaction fees, a reward program that will return 1% of an individual's total ATM transaction (cashback), and voting rights within the platform. “

UpToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UpToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UpToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UpToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UpToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UpToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.