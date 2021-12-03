Uptrennd (1UP) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Uptrennd coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Uptrennd has a total market capitalization of $99,387.10 and $251.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000471 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.97 or 0.00094639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 401,460,369 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @Uptrennd . The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Uptrennd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

