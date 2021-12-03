UREEQA (URQA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $31,241.00

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. UREEQA has a total market cap of $8.45 million and $31,241.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000540 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00063135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00071279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00093916 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,476.57 or 0.07935720 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56,668.31 or 1.00457170 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002722 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

