US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.28. US Ecology reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in US Ecology by 96.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 28,577 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,086,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 173,882 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

ECOL traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.72. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $45.72.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

