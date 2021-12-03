US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.56

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.56 and last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 169561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on US Foods from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

Get US Foods alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 127.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 148,890 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $11,960,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $3,990,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 7.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.