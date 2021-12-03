USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “USA Truck, Inc. is engaged in the transportation of general commodity freight in interstate and foreign commerce. They hold authority to transport and does transport freight between all points in the continental United States, other than intrastate, and between all points in the U.S., and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. “

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

USA Truck stock opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. USA Truck has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $23.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $153.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.06.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Truck will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 526,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,048,000 after buying an additional 79,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 28,179 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of USA Truck by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. 47.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USA Truck

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

