USDJ (USDJ) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.83 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00062991 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00093843 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,505.83 or 0.07956804 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56,578.96 or 0.99912183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002724 BTC.

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

