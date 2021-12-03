Vai (VAI) Price Tops $0.92

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Vai has a market capitalization of $101.48 million and $881,320.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00063370 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00070178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00092741 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.09 or 0.07789808 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,459.33 or 0.99173415 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 110,280,251 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

