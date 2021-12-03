Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valeo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valeo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

