Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 18.6%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) dropped 18.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.89 and last traded at $51.21. Approximately 445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 66,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.88.

VALN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valneva in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Valneva during the third quarter worth $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $203,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Valneva during the third quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Valneva during the second quarter worth $659,000. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

