Valueworks LLC Acquires 66,708 Shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Valueworks LLC boosted its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,579,579 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,708 shares during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services comprises 4.4% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Valueworks LLC owned 0.08% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $10,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,841 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 476,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TUSK stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $95.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.47). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 38.94%.

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

