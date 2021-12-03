VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.97

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.97 and last traded at $20.96, with a volume of 13067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 879,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,276,000 after buying an additional 335,455 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,059,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 283,994 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.