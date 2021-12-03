Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $30,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $444.25 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $334.08 and a one year high of $463.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $431.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

